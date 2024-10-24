Felix calm about slow start to Chelsea career

Joao Felix is calm about the slow start to his Chelsea career.

Signed permanently from Atletico Madrid in August, the Portugal attacker has battled for minutes so far this season.

Ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League tie at Panathinaikos, Felix said: "When I left Chelsea in 2023, I said to my family and friends that for sure I would come back to Premier League,’ Joao said from the press conference room in the Greek capital.

"I loved the time that I spent at the club previously. I enjoyed the Premier League, the players and the whole environment. I always wanted to come back, it happened a little earlier than I expected but I’m really happy to be back at Chelsea.

"It was a strange one really (how the move came about). I was doing my pre-season with Atletico, yet to know whether I was staying or not. Then my agent called me to say that he’d spoken with Chelsea and that the coach wanted me. After two or three days, the negotiations were done and I came. Simple!"

On his playing chances, Felix also said: "We have so many good players here and I spoke with Enzo before I signed with Chelsea.

"I liked what he said to me, the way he thinks of football and the way he plays. I liked what he said and I knew the competition would be hard but I’m here to work. I know what I can offer, what I can do and I think I can help the team.

"It’s only a matter of time and nothing will stop me achieving my dreams. I will always work hard when wearing the shirt and I think it’s only a matter of time before I help the team."