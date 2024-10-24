Chelsea boss Maresca insists Felix in his plans

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has praised summer signing Joao Felix this week.

The Italian spoke about the young striker’s displays so far this term, given Felix has usually been used off the bench in Premier League games.

While Maresca admits that Felix needs to push on to get more minutes, he is happy with the Portugal star’s output.

He told reporters: "Joao, since he arrived, he is doing very well with us. He is doing fantastic. I don't have nothing to say about Joao in terms of bad things. Everything I can say are good things.

"The only thing is that we have Joao, but we also have more players that are unfortunately not playing but not because they are not doing well during the week.

“It's because the ones that are playing at the moment are doing very well. The only thing Joao has to do is to continue to work in the way he is working and hopefully soon we can give him some more chances."