Fed-up Man City boss Guardiola: It's been like this for nine years!

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is angry over the timing of next week's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Ahead of today's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace, Guardiola revealed City's request to move Tuesday's game against Bournemouth deeper into the week was rejected by the Premier League.

Asked if he wanted the Bournemouth game to be pushed back to Wednesday or Thursday, Guardiola replied: "Definitely."

City's manager added: "Tottenham Hotspur play against Aston Villa on Friday (because of) the Europa League final, yeah? Good decision.

"Honestly, I am not making irony or being sarcastic, the Premier League made a good decision, very good.

"We have been fighting against this situation for nine years - every single season. Nothing. 'That is the deal, go'.

"We are going to play Tuesday night against an intense, physical, direct and powerful team in the Premier League like Bournemouth who are playing to qualify for the Europa Conference League. We have to deal with that.

"What I am saying, they are playing Aston Villa v Tottenham on a Friday night, this is what they should do when it is possible. It doesn't change much for us playing a Tuesday or Wednesday, but they decide and we will play here on Tuesday with our people."