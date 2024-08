FC Nordsjælland defender Svensson on Liverpool's radar

FC Nordsjælland defender Daniel Svensson is on Liverpool's radar.

FootballTransfers says the Reds have been following the 22-year-old Swede closely in recent months.

Liverpool scouts have been impressed by Svensson's ability to perform at the back and in midfield.

The Sweden international's versaility is attractive to Reds management as they seek a player capable of playing in multiple positions.

Svensson has a contract with FCN until 2027.