Father: Szoboszlai knows he can achieve everything at Liverpool

The father of Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has explained how his son's career took him to Anfield.

The Hungary captain is in his second season at Liverpool.

His father, Zsolt, told the Athletic: "He built up in stages, from Salzburg to Leipzig to Liverpool.

"We talked about the move to England together.

“There was an Italian team and another English team but we decided on Liverpool — a club with great history and tradition, who could keep Dominik heading in the right direction.

"He can achieve whatever he wants to achieve.”