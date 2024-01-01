Liverpool calm about Diaz contract situation

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz could be offered a new contract in the coming weeks.

That has been the speculation from British media sources over the past few days.However, the Liverpool Echo are stating that such reports have been rubbished by club sources.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Diaz has three goals in his last two games, the ex-Porto winger does have three years left on his contract.

The Liverpool hierarchy are comfortable with his situation and are in no rush to offer new terms.

They may want to see how he performs under boss Arne Slot throughout this season before deciding to offer him fresh terms.