Father of PAOK ace Ozdoev: He called me 'I've a Scholes signed shirt for you!'

The father of PAOK midfielder Magomed Ozdoev has revealed how his son managed to secure an autographed shirt from Manchester United great Paul Scholes this week.

After PAOK's Europa League defeat at United, Russia international Ozdoev was able to get Scholes to sign his shirt.

Mustafa Ozdoev, the player's father, told Sport-Express: "I didn’t watch football yesterday because I was very tired. We had a very high-quality training at the academy. The match was also late, I went to bed.

"After the match, Magomed woke me up at night with a call and said: 'I have a signed shirt from Scholes for you'.

"I am satisfied! I have 16-18 shirts with autographs of our football players and foreign ones. I want to make a small sports museum at my academy. Scholes, by the way, himself called Magomed and praised his game."

