Man Utd caretaker Van Nistelrooy delighted with defensive pair for victory over PAOK

Manchester United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy praised his team after a hard fought Europa League win.

Despite playing several senior stars, United had to toil to eventually beat PAOK 2-0 at Old Trafford in the group stages on Thursday.

Amad Diallo got both goals, with their interim coach admitting the first half was not great for his side.

He stated post-game: "It was a pretty poor first half, if I'm being nice. The second half was way better. That was clear. Positionally, we weren't good at all in the first half, we left our positions and were taking lots of other positions that we set.

“In their 4-4-2, there were four midfielders for us against their two so it gave them a problem. We were too much out of position and we didn’t get the game going. We were much better at that in the second half, we created more chances and scored two goals.”

He added: "I think Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans did really well as centre-backs and Amad had a great game. So I'm pleased with the performances - they did really well. Other players had some minutes, like Lisandro Martinez, plus Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount too, after injury. So I'm happy, overall, with all these things."

And on their first European win in a year, he finished: “Overall, I said to the lads before the game that it was a year ago since the last European win at Old Trafford. We looked at that and we couldn't believe it. The players were motivated to win at Old Trafford in Europe. It was time get that changed and turn it around, build and change. It's a big period at the club."