Father of Bournemouth defender Huijsen spotted at Real Madrid's Valdebebas HQ
Father of Bournemouth defender Huijsen spotted at Real Madrid's Valdebebas HQ
The father of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has met with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The newly-capped Spain international has emerged as a top summer target for Real Madrid.

And Cadena SER says Huijsen's father recently spent time at Real's Valdebebas training centre, where he met with Florentino.

Donny Huijsen was capped by Holland at U21 level and played for Go Ahead Eagles and AZ Alkmaar, having come through Ajax's youth system.

Huijsen junior joined the Cherries last summer from Juventus, with his contract said to include a £50m buyout clause.

