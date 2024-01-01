Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Father of Arsenal attacker Trossard slams Belgium coach Tedesco

Father of Arsenal attacker Trossard slams Belgium coach Tedesco
Father of Arsenal attacker Trossard slams Belgium coach Tedesco
Father of Arsenal attacker Trossard slams Belgium coach TedescoAction Plus
The father of Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has blasted Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco.

Trossard started on the bench for Belgium's Euros victory over Romania.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Father Peter Trossard told De Morgen: "I don't think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium. Although he is not as stubborn as Roberto Martínez. 

"Leandro is criticised, but he is moved from one position to another, and that way you don't get a common thread in your game."

Trossard was a second-half substitute for the Euros win.

Mentions
Trossard LeandroDomenico TedescoArsenalPremier LeagueEuro
Related Articles
Arsenal midfielder Rice talks England pressure and expectation: We feel it
Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback Tierney
France defender Saliba admits no Arsenal contact during Euros