Father of Arsenal attacker Trossard slams Belgium coach Tedesco

The father of Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard has blasted Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco.

Trossard started on the bench for Belgium's Euros victory over Romania.

Advertisement Advertisement

Father Peter Trossard told De Morgen: "I don't think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium. Although he is not as stubborn as Roberto Martínez.

"Leandro is criticised, but he is moved from one position to another, and that way you don't get a common thread in your game."

Trossard was a second-half substitute for the Euros win.