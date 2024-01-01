Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback Tierney

Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback Tierney
Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback Tierney
Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback TierneyAction Plus
Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is out injured for the remainder of Euro 2024.

The left-back sustained the injury during his nation’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tierney, who was stretchered off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, will now miss many weeks or months of action.

Scotland's assistant John Carver stated to reporters: “He has got an issue with his hamstring and as we speak he is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal. 

“He is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament I am sure he will be back to support us.

“But he is a young lad and he has got to make sure he is right for his return.”

Mentions
EuroTierney KieranArsenalPremier League
Related Articles
Tierney hamstring concern for Scotland
Arsenal fullback Tierney: Scotland must change attitude against Switzerland
McKinlay backing Celtic move for Arsenal fullback Tierney