Scotland confirm heavy injury blow for Arsenal fullback Tierney

Arsenal and Scotland defender Kieran Tierney is out injured for the remainder of Euro 2024.

The left-back sustained the injury during his nation’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland this week.

Tierney, who was stretchered off with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, will now miss many weeks or months of action.

Scotland's assistant John Carver stated to reporters: “He has got an issue with his hamstring and as we speak he is heading home to be assessed by Arsenal.

“He is obviously extremely disappointed. If we do progress and move through the tournament I am sure he will be back to support us.

“But he is a young lad and he has got to make sure he is right for his return.”