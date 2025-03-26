Father drops big Real Madrid hint for Bournemouth defender Huijsen

The father of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has dropped a big hint over a potential summer move to Real Madrid.

Donny Huijsen was reportedly in Madrid in recent days, where he met with Real president Florentino Perez at the club's Valdebebas' training HQ.

Advertisement Advertisement

After an impressive showing for Spain in his first two internationals this past week, Huijsen is now emerging as a priority summer target for Real Madrid.

And encouraging the speculation is the player's father, who posted to social the front page of AS yesterday, declaring with a headline that Huijsen was now top of Real Madrid's shopping list.