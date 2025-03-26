Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Sporting CP and Gyokeres reach agreement over summer exit fee
Zimbabwe coach Nees takes a dig at the Super Eagles
Amad drops exciting Man Utd injury return hint as Amorim braces for huge boost

Father drops big Real Madrid hint for Bournemouth defender Huijsen

Paul Vegas
Father drops big Real Madrid hint for Bournemouth defender Huijsen
Father drops big Real Madrid hint for Bournemouth defender HuijsenAction Plus
The father of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has dropped a big hint over a potential summer move to Real Madrid.

Donny Huijsen was reportedly in Madrid in recent days, where he met with Real president Florentino Perez at the club's Valdebebas' training HQ.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After an impressive showing for Spain in his first two internationals this past week, Huijsen is now emerging as a priority summer target for Real Madrid.

And encouraging the speculation is the player's father, who posted to social the front page of AS yesterday, declaring with a headline that Huijsen was now top of Real Madrid's shopping list.

 

AS headlines with Dean Huijsen
AS headlines with Dean HuijsenX.com
Mentions
Premier LeagueHuijsen DeanReal MadridBournemouthLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Father of Bournemouth defender Huijsen spotted at Real Madrid's Valdebebas HQ
Bournemouth willing to sell Huijsen to Real Madrid
Kluivert on Huijsen's future at Bournemouth: I know that next year he won't be with us