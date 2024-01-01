Fatawu says his debut "was a special day" as he assisted Vardy to help Leicester to a draw

Fatawu says his debut "was a special day" as he assisted Vardy to help Leicester to a draw

Abdul Fatawu was thrilled to make to his debut for Leicester City at the weekend as he helped rescue a draw for the side against Tottenham Hotspur.

Fatawu assisted Jamie Vardy for his first goal of the season on his Premier League debut which he says is a dream come true.

Advertisement Advertisement

"This was a special day, my debut in the Premier League," he said afterwards. "It was a great feeling and it was great to take a point out of it. I’m so happy and it’s a dream come true for me. I’ll keep going.

"There’s differences in the Premier League because it’s more intense and more running! You have to keep on with the team. There were differences and we’ll keep going.

"The fans are so amazing and always give me more energy to give my heart. They are so special and I love playing because they make me feel special and give me more energy to give more for the team.

"It’s just the beginning with the team and what we’re doing. We just have to keep going."

The winger also spoke about how fantastic Vardy is and how manager Steve Cooper has helped him progress his career.

"It’s about the coach," he added. "In the second half, he spoke to us in the dressing room, how to get it easier for ourselves as a team. We did it and I think that’s why we came on in the game.

"Especially, how we played, it’ll give us more confidence. We know we can give more. This game will give us more tactics to learn. I think we are going to do more and show more to get better."

"Jamie Vardy is always there, I know where he is," City's No.7 explained. "Anytime I get the ball, I think of him and where to put the ball for him to score. Fortunately, today, it happened it again and I’m so happy."