Farke reflects on Leeds’ pre-season draw with Wrexham

Leeds United opened their 2026/27 pre-season campaign against Wrexham in Florida, with the demanding heat providing a useful test for Daniel Farke’s squad.

Following an entertaining first half and quieter second period, the Whites head coach reflected on his team’s performance as preparations continue for another Premier League season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am always struggling once there is a loss to be in a good mood afterwards, if I am honest,” the boss told LUTV.

“But today, no complaints. We played against Wrexham who played a relatively strong side, a few weeks ahead in their preparation. For us, we gave many, many debuts away today, also full debuts.

“I am just a bit sad and feel a bit especially for our young lads, that they couldn’t celebrate their debut and their full debut with a win.”

He added: “If you have a look at the game, normally we should have won this game. We had more possession, we had more chances, should have scored also more goals than them but they were effective.

“You could feel today, lads were tired. We have trained the whole week, more or less two sessions per day. We had even a session this morning and to play without many important players so for that, no complaints.

“Pre-season you build a foundation for the whole season. It is most important that you do lots of physical work. You need this endurance, this fitness level during the whole season.”