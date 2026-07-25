Leeds pushing to get Julian Brandt deal done as Ajax enter the race

Leeds are reportedly pushing to get a deal for Julian Brandt over the line as Dutch giants Ajax enter the race.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after Borussia Dortmund made the shock decision not to renew his contract last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Brandt remained a key player for the Germans side up until his departure, making 46 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 2025-26.

According to Sky Sports, Premier League Leeds are now pushing to bring the attacker to Elland Road and have made a three-year contract offer.

Brandt is keen on making the move, but he’s also interested in a move to the Serie A, with Dutch giants Ajax also entering the race.