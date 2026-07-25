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Leeds pushing to get Julian Brandt deal done as Ajax enter the race

Leeds pushing to get Julian Brandt deal done as Ajax enter the race
Leeds pushing to get Julian Brandt deal done as Ajax enter the raceČTK / imago sportfotodienst / osnapix / Michael Titgemeyer

Leeds are reportedly pushing to get a deal for Julian Brandt over the line as Dutch giants Ajax enter the race.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after Borussia Dortmund made the shock decision not to renew his contract last season.

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Brandt remained a key player for the Germans side up until his departure, making 46 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 2025-26.

According to Sky Sports, Premier League Leeds are now pushing to bring the attacker to Elland Road and have made a three-year contract offer.

Brandt is keen on making the move, but he’s also interested in a move to the Serie A, with Dutch giants Ajax also entering the race.

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Premier LeagueJulian BrandtLeedsAjaxFootball transfers