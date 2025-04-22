Tribal Football
Farke promises Leeds fans after promotion: Watch for the fire beast!

Farke promises Leeds fans after promotion: Watch for the fire beast!
Farke promises Leeds fans after promotion: Watch for the fire beast!
Leeds United and manager Daniel Farke are celebrating this morning after their promotion to the Premier League was confirmed last night.

Burnley's win against Sheffield United not only saw the Clarets promoted, but also confirmed Leeds' return to the Premier League.

Before last night, Farke was asked how he would celebrate promotion.

After Leeds' win against Stoke City, Farke said: "I normally celebrate with cake and coffee on the sofa.

"If there is something major to celebrate then believe me, I will be a fire beast. I will be the first on the table for sure."

Farke added: "How the lads have handled the last weeks in this crunch period, when there is lots of pressure on them.

"The way we have performed in the last weeks, the spirit of the performance, the quality of the performance and the consistency of the results, especially with the clean sheets, is second to none."

