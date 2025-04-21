Burnley and Leeds United return to Premier League in style

Tribal Football
Shina Oludare
Leeds United and Burnley have moved up to the English Premier League after winning their Championship games on Monday.

The Whites regained topflight status after beating Stoke City 6-0 at Elland Road, with Joel Piroe scoring four goals.

"How the lads have handled the last few weeks during this crunch time period when there's lots of pressure on them, the way we have performed in the last few weeks, the spirit and quality of the performances and the consistency of the results, especially with the clean sheets, has been second to none,” Leeds manager Daniel Farke told the media. 

"It's really amazing and all the credit goes to the boys for the way they have handled this situation, not just the quality of the performance, but the mentality and spirit has been unbelievable. It's a priceless three points today."

Meanwhile, the Clarets beat third-placed Sheffield United 2-1 at Turf Moor, extending their unbeaten run in the league to 31 games.

