Tribal Football
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
Man Utd to chase River Plate star Mastantuono after Real Madrid move falls through
REVEALED: Galatasaray star Osimhen reaches terms with Man Utd
Moroccan billionaire Sefrioui eyeing off Sheffield Wednesday

Parker admits getting "emotional" after leading Burnley to promotion

Paul Vegas
Parker admits getting "emotional" after leading Burnley to promotion
Parker admits getting "emotional" after leading Burnley to promotionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Burnley boss Scott Parker is full of pride today after leading the Clarets back into the Premier League.

A 2-1 win against Sheffield United on Monday night confirmed Burnley's promotion from the Championship. Parker pulled off achievement at first attempt, having replaced Vincent Kompany last summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said afterwards: "The ambition and target at the start of the season was to get back to the Premier League.

"We've managed to do that so I'm hugely proud of the squad.

"It's come down to real, pure commitment from every one of the players, their dedication and the sacrifice that they've made, that leads us to this point."

 

 

Emotional for Parker

Parker admits it was an emotional night for him, personally.

He continued: "I explained to the lads there is emotion from me because I see the commitment that everyone has brought.

"We live in a world where you win or you lose and you get judged and at the end of the season you're either promoted or not and that's how quickly people will judge it.

"I'm just delighted that all that work, all that effort, all that sacrifice has been worth it and people can see it. The facts are if you don't get promoted people can see it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChampionshipParker ScottBurnleySheffield Utd
Related Articles
Burnley and Leeds United return to Premier League in style
Vardy apologises to fans for Leicester’s embarrassing season
Southampton swap on as West Ham winger Guilherme targeted