Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decision

Bayern Munich WANT to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.
However, negotiations have hit a road-block, says Fussball Transfers.
Sky Deutschland says United - through manager Erik ten Hag - want to sign De Ligt and Bayern are eager to sell.
However, no offer has yet been tabled.
Bayern are happy to sell De Ligt for €50m, having bought him two years ago from Juventus for €67m.
It's also emerged that De Ligt's agent, Raffaela Pimenta, is now exclusively negotiating with United.