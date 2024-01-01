Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decision

Bayern Munich WANT to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

However, negotiations have hit a road-block, says Fussball Transfers.

Sky Deutschland says United - through manager Erik ten Hag - want to sign De Ligt and Bayern are eager to sell.

However, no offer has yet been tabled.

Bayern are happy to sell De Ligt for €50m, having bought him two years ago from Juventus for €67m.

It's also emerged that De Ligt's agent, Raffaela Pimenta, is now exclusively negotiating with United.