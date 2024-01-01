Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decision

Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decision
Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decision
Bayern Munich WANT to sell De Ligt to Man Utd as Pimenta makes decisionAction Plus
Bayern Munich WANT to sell Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.

However, negotiations have hit a road-block, says Fussball Transfers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sky Deutschland says United - through manager Erik ten Hag - want to sign De Ligt and Bayern are eager to sell.

However, no offer has yet been tabled.

Bayern are happy to sell De Ligt for €50m, having bought him two years ago from Juventus for €67m.

It's also emerged that De Ligt's agent, Raffaela Pimenta, is now exclusively negotiating with United.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsBayern MunichManchester UnitedBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
De Ligt assures Man Utd over wage demands
Bayern Munich defender De Ligt AGREES Man Utd contract terms
Bayern Munich defender De Ligt emerging as Man Utd priority