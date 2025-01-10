Family of Leicester City chairman to sue helicopter manufacturer for over £2BN

Tribal Football
Family of Leicester City chairman to sue helicopter manufacturer for £2BN
The family of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha are to sue Italian company Leonardo SpA for £2.15BN after the helicopter crash back in October 2018.

The 60-year-old chairman and four others were killed when their helicopter crashed just outside the King Power Stadium which has now led to a lawsuit that will become the largest fatal accident claim in English history. 

An inquest into the accident is set to begin on Monday and Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's son Khun Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, has made a statement on the tragedy which has greatly affected his family. 

"My family feels the loss of my father as much today as we ever have done. 

"That my own children, and their cousins will never know their grandfather compounds our suffering… My father trusted Leonardo when he bought that helicopter but the conclusions of the report into his death show that his trust was fatally misplaced. I hold them wholly responsible for his death." 

Mr Srivaddhanaprabha's company, King Power was reportedly earning a staggering £2.5BN in revenue per year, according to his family's lawyers who added: 

"That success was driven by Khun Vichai's vision, drive, relationships, entrepreneurism, ingenuity and reputation." 

"All of this was lost with his death" 

The lawsuit comes after investigators found the pilot's pedals became disconnected from the tail rotor which then resulted in the aircraft making a sharp right turn which was said to be "impossible" to control, before the helicopter spun quickly, approximately five times. 

