Faes unhappy with current situation at Leicester

The current situation at Leicester City is not working out for defender Wout Faes.

The Foxes have been informed by the center half that he is considering his future.

Per Sacha Tavoliera, Faes is unhappy with playing on the left side of defense and wants a change.

Fans may be surprised, as Faes scored in a 2-1 loss to Fulham on sAturday and even spoke to club media about his adjusted role.

He had stated: “Then obviously the coach will speak to us about it and we will take that into training and improve.

“It’s all about the dynamics that he (Steve Cooper) puts into it. He gives me a lot of responsibility, which I like, so I hope to keep playing a lot and play all season.

“Of course, we now have to focus on the cup (against Tranmere Rovers) first. We have a good game at home again to get some momentum going into the weekend to maybe get the first win in the Premier League as well.