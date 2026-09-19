Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hailed his side's 'special' 3-0 Premier League win over reigning champions Arsenal on Saturday (September 19).

Brighton have had a remarkable start to the 2026-27 Premier League season, scoring the most goals with 16 and ten points from their opening five games.

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Hurzeler’s side became the first to hand reigning champions Arsenal their first defeat of the campaign, thanks to goals from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, the young German coach hailed his side’s ‘special win.’

"It was a special win. Not only because we played the best team in England but because of the performance. I am really proud of my team,” he said.

"It's always important to enjoy these moments. We were horrible to play against.

"Intensity, intensity, winning the personal duals...we have to have the belief to compete with the best teams in the league. My players really trust each other on the pitch. If one player is out then another can replace him.

"Overall we wanted to be really good in every phase. We needed to be at the highest level. We go game by game. After the international break we have a lot of games. After wins like this we have to stay humble and understand why we had this win. We have to keep on going."

On Pascal Gross: "He enjoys himself on the pitch scoring goals. You can really trust him and he makes the team-mates around him really better."