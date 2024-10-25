FA charge Man Utd coach Fletcher

Manchester United coach Darren Fletcher has been charged by the FA after last week's win against Brentford.

Fletcher is alleged to have acted in an "improper and/or confrontational manner" and using "abusive and/or insulting words" towards the match officials, state the FA.

United staff were upset at the time when the Bees went ahead with Matthijs de Ligt off the pitch receiving treatment for a head wound.

Fletcher has until 29 October to respond to the charge.

Before the Scot confronted match officials, both manager Erik ten Hag and assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy were shown yellow cards for their protests.

United eventually fought back to win 2-1 on the day.