Eze wanted by Man Utd despite Man City interest

Manchester United are said to be circling for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The attacking midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester City in the summer.

However, no deal materialized, as Eze’s buyout clause was not activated by any team.

Per Fabrizio Romano, United are now assessing Eze as Jadon Sancho's replacement.

The latter departed for Chelsea on a loan with a buy obligation, which will go through in the summer.

Eze is only 25 and does appear to have the quality to shine at a top club.

