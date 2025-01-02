Eze excited about Palace potential for '25

Crystal Palace are mentally in a good place going into 2025, according to star man Ebere Eze.

The attacking midfielder has been in impressive form so far this season, as the team pushes away from the relegation zone.

After a 2-1 win over Southampton, Palace made it four league wins in their past 10 matches.

“We want to do better than we've done so far this season,” the England international told Palace TV.

“We're not where we want to be now, for sure.

“But I feel like we're in the right place, we're in the right frame of mind. We've got the right mindset and I feel like we'll kick on.

“It was a tough game (against Southampton). I feel like in the first-half, we had quite a few chances.

“We could have probably gone ahead then, but it's one of those games where we stuck to it. We kept going, we kept pushing, and got the three points.”