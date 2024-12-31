Bednarek : It’s a rigorous responsibility but a great honour to captain Southampton

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek has expressed his gratitude after pulling on the armband once again as the club fell to Crystal Palace.

Bednarek has stepped in as manager Ivan Jurić prefers his leadership over the likes of Flynn Downes, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Adam Armstrong.

Speaking to the Daily Echo the defender opened up on what it means to lead the side out in the Premier League.

“I think it’s a great honour. It’s a rigorous responsibility but a great honour for me.

“For a player who comes from Poland, the role and the adventure I’ve had with football, it’s great to lead a team in the Premier League.

"To be fair, for me, nothing changes, I try to be the same person, the same human being. I’m always trying to help the boys outside of the pitch and on it as well.

“I'm an honest person, always caring for other people. Hopefully, we will get good results really soon.”

The Saints sit bottom of the league, 8 points behind Leicester City who sit above them.

“We are creating more but we need to be more clinical," said Bednarek "We need to be ruthless in both boxes. There are crucial situations, like a set-piece, where we have to defend with everything we have.

"We have to be better in our box, but in the final third, we need to execute the chances we have much better.

"Thankfully, we have a few days now to work on things. We have to work very hard. Hopefully, we will perform better and get points against Brentford.”