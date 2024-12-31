Hughes reveals he was full of pride pulling on the captains armband for Palace

Crystal Palace star Will Hughes was full of pride at being given the captain’s armband.

The all-action, veteran midfielder put in a solid shift to help his team beat Southampton recently.

Hughes admitted the game was a tough one that could have gone either way.

"The main thing is the three points," Hughes said after the 2-1 win.

"It wasn't the prettiest of games and often these games are like that. In the past, we've sometimes struggled against teams that we expected to beat.

"Early in the season, we were playing a bit better and not getting the points, so you have to take a result like this when it comes.

"When you concede early on - it's frustrating. But when we equalised, there were plenty of chances in the first-half to get two or three more goals. You have to be ruthless in front of goal, but again, it's the most important thing to win.

"It didn't feel different (as captain) on the pitch. Maybe before and after the game, when I gave a little speech. But it's a very proud moment for myself, to be captain of the team in the Premier League. The real skip will be back next week so it's all good!

"2024 has been up and down. We've had a lot of good moments, some bad moments. But to end it with a win and now be going into the New Year with a bit of momentum - after a sloppy start in the league - is a really positive thing."