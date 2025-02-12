Sels happy "helping" Forest to FA Cup shootout win

Matz Sels praised his Nottingham Forest teammates for their composure during the tense penalty shootout win over Exeter in the FA Cup.

He highlighted the importance of staying focused under pressure and credited the squad’s resilience for securing the victory.

Sels also expressed personal satisfaction with his performance, emphasizing the confidence boost it gives heading into future matches.

He stated post-game: "We knew before the game it would be difficult. We didn't start the game well so I think after we came back well, we finished the game. It was just about ourselves and we made it difficult.

"You always need to be ready. I was ready and was helping the team in the right moments. It is a positive to go to the next round.

"Step by step. We have some important games in the league and then full focus on the cup. We try to continue as long as possible and we will see how far we can go."