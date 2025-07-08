EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool's contract delays with Diaz opens door for Barcelona

Barcelona are set to make a final attempt to sign Luis Diaz from Liverpool, with club officials readying one last approach before accepting defeat in their pursuit of the Colombian winger.

Barca were rocked at the end of last week as their prime target Nico Williams decided to sign a new contract at Athletic Club instead.

Diaz had been on their list anyway, and had even been approached in the days around the Williams’ rejection. But sources at Liverpool have confirmed that they are expecting to fight again to keep him at the club.

Diaz has been causing a problem in recent times, it can be revealed.

His representatives have been jostling for improved contract terms over the past year, to the extent that some senior figures have become frustrated with his camp.

Liverpool have already made it clear they do not want to sell the 28-year-old attacker - but the saga is not over just yet.

Growing interest

Interest from Barcelona in Diaz has been growing since April, when Liverpool’s stance was that they would not forcibly keep the player if he wished to leave.

This prompted Diaz’s representatives to engage more seriously with potential suitors, targeting Barcelona as the frontrunners.

The Catalan club’s pursuit then became public in May, when Barcelona sporting director Deco confirmed their interest.

Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr also entered the fray, making contact during the same period.

Although the player publicly stated just a month ago that he was happy at Liverpool, his representatives have still been pressing for improved contract terms behind the scenes - with a view to leaving if they are not met.

Liverpool have grown tired of the situation but messages out of the club insist they are intent on retaining him unless a high bid comes in that is too good to turn down.

We can reveal that Liverpool would value Diaz at £75 million, which could be difficult for Barcelona to reach.

Bayern also interested

Additionally, sources close to Liverpool indicate that player pressure will not influence the club’s decisions, as the Reds insist full control over Diaz’s future remains firmly in their hands.

Barcelona are expected to respect Liverpool’s current position but will likely renew their interest with another formal approach soon.

Bayern Munich have also been linked with Diaz and are believed to have made progress on personal terms, although no agreement has been reached with Liverpool.

Diaz himself could be interested in Bayern but is understood to have his heart set on a move to Barcelona. It is his priority aim at this moment, when pre-season at Liverpool is about to get underway.

Now, Deco is trying to create special circumstances to sign a player that would bring a new style to Barca’s left wing.