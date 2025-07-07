Liverpool winger Diaz "agrees" to join Bayern Munich despite Barcelona interest

Liverpool star Luis Diaz has agreed to join Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich after much transfer speculation.

Barcelona have long admired the winger and sporting director Deco has turned attention back to the Colombian after Athletic Club winger Nico Williams agreed a new deal with the side which rules out a deal with the La Liga champions.

However, German newspaper Bild has claimed today that Diaz has “agreed” to join Bayern Munich in what is a major transfer twist. Diaz only arrived at Liverpool in 2022 and has established himself as one of the best forwards in the Premier League and Champions League over the past few years.

Other reports have suggested that he and his agent have been prioritising a move to the Catalan side but the transfer saga has been ongoing for months and the 28-year-old may want to secure his future before the start of preseason which for Bayern starts in a month’s time.

Bayern attacker Jamal Musiala recently suffered a fractured fibula in the Club World Cup and will be out for at least four months, Bayern officially confirmed on Sunday. The Bundesliga side may have sped up negotiations for Diaz after the news as they rush to snap up the Liverpool star ahead of the new campaign.

The Premier League champions have no plans to extend his contract, meaning a sale this summer while his value is high makes sense. Manager Arne Slot has already brought in Florian Wirtz in an attacking rebuild and will look to replace Diaz as well before the season begins as the Reds aim to defend the title.