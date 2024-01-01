Exclusive: Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson the toughest to control, admits Halsey

Out of the thousands of players this referee has controlled, Jordan Henderson was by far the worst.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey who was managed hundreds of top flight games for over 13 years has named Jordan Henderson as the worst player to control during his career.

The former Liverpool captain won every trophy during his career but according to Halsey this was not without being in the ear of the referee.

When asked if Henderson was a troublemaker Halsey told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “Yeah. Listen, I've reffed at Sunderland and at Liverpool. And he is always in your ear. He is always moaning and groaning.

"And I used to give Jordan as good as I got from him. And I had a good rapport with Jordan. And there are sometimes I had to sort of just tell him, hey, listen, that's enough. Enough is enough.”

Despite Henderson being a constant problem for Halsey he said how he used his strength and authority to control him:

“Listen, that's what makes top players tick. It's down to referees to deal with them and have that mental toughness and mental strength to deal with the players.

"And you've got to deal with them in the right way. Because if you don't, players know their referees and players know what referees they can walk over and what ones they can't walk over.

"That's what makes us tick as referees. Because you like that engagement, but it's got to be in the right way.

"So, I would say, yes, Jordan can be aggressive towards referees.”

It is clear that Hasley has dealt with many frustrating players in his time as he went on talk about other irritating personalities.

“I mean, listen, there was many players. I mean, Craig Bellamy I got on very well with. But he was another one that was always in your ear. Always. And you had to deal with him in the right way.”

Hasley clearly showed his authority on the pitch and that’s why he refereed in the top flight for over a decade despite players like Henderson who could be a nagging force at times.

