Rooney: England clearly missing Henderson

Former England captain Wayne Rooney says they miss Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The former Liverpool and England captain was snubbed by Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate for his Euros squad.

After Thursday's draw with Denmark, Rooney said: "I said it before the tournament. I would have taken Henderson to the European Championship.

"The players who were taken do not have the experience he has in midfield."

Rooney added “He should have been there because of his leadership. Even Harry (Kane) is not loud enough. He talks a lot less than he needs to.”