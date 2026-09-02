'Exciting attacking talent': Brighton unveil the signing of Nigeria winger Femi Azeez

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of Nigerian international winger Femi Azeez from Millwall

Brighton and Hove Albion have announced the signing of Nigeria international winger Femi Azeez from Millwall on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The two clubs submitted a deal sheet before the 11 pm (local) deadline on Monday, extending the transfer window for the move until 1 am on Tuesday morning. They subsequently completed the deal before the extended deadline.

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Azeez made 77 appearances for Millwall, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists during his time at the club.

After starting his youth career at Watford, the Super Eagle joined non-league Northwood before spells with Wealdstone and Hanwell Town. Later, he moved to Reading in 2019 and joined Millwall in 2024.

His impressive 2025/26 campaign saw him named in both the PFA and EFL Championship Teams of the Season.

On the international scene, he scored a brace on his international debut for Nigeria in the 2-0 victory over Zimbabwe before bagging an assist four days later as Eric Chelle’s men silenced Jamaica 3-0.

Brighton sporting director Mike Cave welcomed Azeez to the club, praising the winger’s performances during an impressive campaign with Millwall.

"We are delighted to add Femi to the squad. He arrives off the back of an excellent season with Millwall, having played a key role for them as they finished in the playoffs," Cave said.

"He was one of the most exciting attacking talents in the Championship, and we’re delighted to have finally agreed his transfer, and we now look forward to working with him."

Barring any fitness concerns, the African star could make his return when Brighton welcome Leeds United to the American Express Stadium on Sunday evening.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men are also competing in this season’s UEFA Conference League, where they have been drawn alongside Kauno Zalgiris, Jablonec, Getafe, Universitatea Craiova, AS Monaco and Panathinaikos.