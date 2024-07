Ex-Wolves midfielder Olofinjana joining Chelsea

Former Nigeria international Seyi Olofinjana is joining Chelsea.

The former Wolves midfielder is set to join Chelsea's scouting staff.

The Athletic says Olofinjana is to be named Chelsea's African scout.

His brief will be to cover recruitment recommendations across the region, utilising his own deep connections.

Olofinjana will work with a Blues scout also designated for the continent.