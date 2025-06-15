Benfica consider move for Wolves boss Pereira

Wolves are under pressure to keep hold of manager Vitor Pereira.

The Portuguese took charge midway through last season and successfully guided Wolves away from relegation danger.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Pereira is attracting interest from across Europe this summer.

Benfica are among giants keen, where Pereira is viewed as a potential successor for Bruno Lage, another former Wolves manager.

It's suggested should Benfica fail to impress at the Club World Cup then Lage will be removed and an approach to Wolves for Pereira will be made.