Ex-West Ham keeper Trott delighted with Copenhagen move
Former West Ham goalkeeper Nathan Trott is delighted with his move to FC Copenhagen.

Trott was sold to FCK earlier on Sunday. He has penned a deal to 2028.

He said, "I am both proud and happy that FC Copenhagen wanted me in the team. It is a fantastic club that has proven itself both in Denmark and internationally over many years. 

"At the same time, I feel a great hunger to become champions again and take the club far in Europe.

"During my time in Denmark, I have experienced firsthand what it is like to play in front of the fan base the club has both in the Park and away from home, and it is really impressive. 

"I am very much looking forward to trying that - and I will do everything I can to ensure that they, the club and the team are successful together."

 

