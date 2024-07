DONE DEAL: Copenhagen buy West Ham keeper Trott

FC Copenhagen have signed West Ham goalkeeper Nathan Trott.

Trott joins the Danish giants for an undisclosed fee.

He has spent the past two seasons on-loan with Vejle BK, first helping them win promotion to the top-flight before establishing themselves this past term.

Trott came through the youth system at the Hammers.

He made one senior appearance for West Ham, in a 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Doncaster Rovers in January 2021.