Ex-WBA coach to take charge of Villa U18s

Aston Villa are set to name Richard Beale as new U18 coach.

Beale has left West Brom in recent weeks and is now to make the move to Bodymoor Heath.

He was being linked with Reading as assistant manager, but is now set to be confirmed as U18 coach at Aston Villa.

BirminghamLive says Beale will succeed Jimmy Shan, who has been promoted from the U18 post to the U21s this summer.

Beale had a previous spell as Villa U18 coach between July 2019 to March 2020.