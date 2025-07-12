Man Utd and Amorim hit by major Onana injury

Manchester United have been hit by a training ground injury suffered by Andre Onana.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has suffered a major hamstring injury, with the Daily Mail reporting he could be left on the sidelines for up to EIGHT WEEKS.

It's understood Onana broke down at Carrington this past week and he isn't expected to take any part of the club's preseason tour, with United to visit the USA and Sweden.

United manager Ruben Amorim is now weighing up whether to bring in a new goalkeeper, or go with Altay Bayindir and veteran Tom Heaton as his two senior keeper options for the start of the new season.

Aston Villa keeper Emi Martinez continues to be linked with United, though Amorim is thought to be eager to focus strengthening other areas of the pitch.