Aston Villa finalising deal for Brest keeper Bizot

Aston Villa are closing on a deal for Brest goalkeeper Marco Bizot.

The Dutchman was left out of Brest's line-up for a preseason friendly on Friday as talks with Villa reached the final stretch.

Bizot missed Brest's win against Concarneau and coach Eric Roy admitted to Le Telegramme: "Obviously, if he’s not here, it’s something that’s going to happen in the coming days."

Bizot, 34, is set to move to Villa Park as a replacement for Robin Olsen, who has left for Malmo after coming off contract.

The veteran would act - for now - as cover for Villa's outright No1 Emi Martinez.