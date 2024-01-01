Ex-Spurs midfielder Bentaleb facing early retirement

Tribal Football
Lille midfielder Nabil Bentaleb is facing early retirement after suffering a reported heart attack.

RMC reports  the 29-year-old suffered a heart attack last week. Resuscitation measures were carried out. Bentaleb was then taken to hospital and successfully operated on.

According to the report, the Algerian has a pacemaker. It is likely that he will have to end his career.

Lille announced on June 18 that the player had been hospitalizsd due to feeling unwell. An exact diagnosis has not yet been made.

According to RMC, the incident occurred during a private soccer game in which Bentaleb took part.

The former Tottenham midfielder played in 34 competitive matches last season. In Germany, he was under contract with Schalke 04 between 2016 and 2021.

