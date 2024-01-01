Ex-ref explains Chelsea striker Jackson avoiding action after Morato clash

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has explained why Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson escaped action after clashing with Nottingham Forest defender Morato on Sunday.

Footage showed Jackson shoving Morato in the face during a melee late in the game.

Halsey told The Sun: “Nicolas Jackson appeared to slap Morato in a major melee between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest players.

“The Blues forward, who had been substituted, got involved in the 88th-minute flashpoint which started after Forest’s Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucrella into Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

“Referee Chris Kavanagh would not have seen the slap but VAR checked it and decided his actions did not constitute violent conduct because the force used was negligible. Both clubs now face FA charges for failing to control their players.”