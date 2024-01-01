Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd coach McCarthy: No-one really knew Sancho
Chelsea management losing patience with Lavia
Man Utd board to enter meeting with Ten Hag decision made
Madness! Why are the French pulling apart Real Madrid striker Mbappe?!

Ex-ref explains Chelsea striker Jackson avoiding action after Morato clash

Ex-ref explains Chelsea striker Jackson avoiding action after Morato clash
Ex-ref explains Chelsea striker Jackson avoiding action after Morato clashAction Plus
Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has explained why Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson escaped action after clashing with Nottingham Forest defender Morato on Sunday.

Footage showed Jackson shoving Morato in the face during a melee late in the game.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Halsey told The Sun:  “Nicolas Jackson appeared to slap Morato in a major melee between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest players.

“The Blues forward, who had been substituted, got involved in the 88th-minute flashpoint which started after Forest’s Neco Williams pushed Marc Cucrella into Blues boss Enzo Maresca.

“Referee Chris Kavanagh would not have seen the slap but VAR checked it and decided his actions did not constitute violent conduct because the force used was negligible. Both clubs now face FA charges for failing to control their players.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueJackson NicolasMoratoChelseaNottingham
Related Articles
Gibbs, White, Konsa, Mainoo ruled out of England squad
Forest boss Nuno impresses Potter with Chelsea tactics
Maresca "very happy" after first three months in charge of Chelsea