Slot adds rugby union coach to Liverpool's backroom staff

Liverpool have continued to bolster their backroom staff, even as their season continues to thrive.

The Reds are top of the Premier League and in the Champions League group stages as well.

But they are not resting on their laurels, as boss Arne slot is adding David Breen from rugby union team Harlequins.

He is coming in as a first-team rehabilitation physiotherapist, while he is a former Limerick hurler who won the All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championship in 2016.

Feyenoord first-team analyst Roderick Van der Ham is also going to join the club, per Liverpool Echo.

“Last week, my time at Feyenoord officially came to an end," he stated recently.

"A huge thank you to all my colleagues and players for the memories we made together at this fantastic club!

"With hopes of creating even more unforgettable memories, it’s time to move on!”