Ex-ref chief Hackett calls on match officials to watch Chelsea fullback Cucurella

Former Premier League refs chief Keith Hackett says match officials should be focusing on Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella.

Hackett has been left unimpressed by the antics of the Spain fullback.

Cucurella was again at the centre of controversy during last night's 2-2 draw with Bournemouth. The defender escaped a yellow card after clashing with David Brooks.

Hackett told Football Insider: "Cucurella is beginning to become a serious offender in games, and match officials in their preparations should be aware that he is a player to keep an eye on.

"His act is a blatant unfair impeding offence for which he should have received a yellow card." 

 

