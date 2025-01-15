Bournemouth boss Iraola: Chelsea draw a fair result

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was left fuming after drawing 2-2 with Chelsea.

The Cherries appeared to have done enough at one stage to get all three points.

While they were 2-1 up late at Stamford Bridge, Reece James equalized with a well taken free-kick.

Reflecting on the game, Iraola said: “It's a difficult one.

“Sometimes games are quite easy and you finish happy or sad.

“This one is very difficult because I think the result is fair. I think Chelsea were better than us in the first half. I think probably we were lucky to finish just with the 1-0.

“I think we were better than Chelsea in the second half. I think we deserved the turnaround. And I think probably the point is fair, but the way we've lost the point, I don't think it's fair.

“I think there is a goal that they score that should be disallowed. When they shoot the free kick, you stop the image and Cucurella is touching our wall.

“It should be one yard, it's not, we cannot argue if it's half a yard or three quarters, he’s touching Semenyo like this.

“And I understand the referee live, 94 minutes, the pressure of Stamford Bridge.

“But one guy in the VAR only has to check this free kick, stop the image when he shoots. They are in a legal position, no, they are not. One second, that's it.

“I haven't understood a lot of decisions today about the referee. But we can argue, we can discuss, we can say the penalty, the yellow card, whatever.

“This is not arguable, this is what it is. And to lose the three points here because of this, for me it's difficult to accept.

“But I repeat that I think it's a fair result. I think especially first half, they've been much better than us.”