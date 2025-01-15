Chelsea captain James "glad and honoured" with equaliser in Bournemouth draw

Chelsea captain Reece James was so pleased to play a full part in a dramatic game at Stamford Bridge.

James has been out for so long with hamstring injuries and is now on the road to full fitness.

After a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, in which he scored a 90th minute free kick to equalize, James was just happy to be out there.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was great to get the point and we should have really put it out of sight but football is like that.

“If you don't take your chances it can come back and hurt you.

"I am glad and honoured to be back representing this team and I am happy to be back to help the team.

“It was lonely and frustrating but I am really happy to be back helping the team."