Chelsea boss Maresca: Bournemouth draw unfair

Head coach Enzo Maresca believes Chelsea should have won against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Blues had taken an early lead through Cole Palmer, but then went 2-1 down in the contest.

Despite rallying to get a draw at Stamford Bridge, Maresca knows they have to improve.

Asked if it was a fair point by TNT Sports, the Italian said: "I don't think so. I think we deserved much more, especially first half it is a game we could finish 2/3-0 the amount of shots (and) chances but it is football.

"The negative things is that after we concede the goal, we completely change the way we are playing in terms of we drop a little bit and this is something that we need to improve.

“But overall I think we completely deserve to win the game and unfortunately we didn't win."