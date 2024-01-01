Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Enzo Zidane facing early retirement

Enzo Zidane is facing retirement at the age of 29.

The eldest son of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane, Enzo has been without a club for over a year.

The midfielder's last club was Fuenlabrada, of the Tercera Division, when he played in the 2022/23 season.

However, after his release, Enzo stayed out of the game for 12 months.

And AS says all indications are that he is set to announce his retirement.

Enzo came through the system at Real Madrid, where he tasted first team football, before leaving to launch his senior career. Famously, Sir Alex Ferguson was turned down when making an attempt to sign Enzo as a 16 year-old for Manchester United.