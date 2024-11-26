Ex-Prem ref Halsey hoping Coote receives second chance

Ex-Premier League referee Mark Halsey believes David Coote deserves another chance.

The top flight are now debating whether they are going to fire the disgraced official.

Advertisement Advertisement

Coote was not only filmed bad mouthing Liverpool and their former boss Jurgen Klopp, but a separate video showed him snorting drugs in a hotel room during Euro 2024.

Per The Sun, Halsey said: “It’s difficult for me to say.

“Obviously a lot of officials will be hurting and there will be feeling for David Coote.

“I feel for David, he’s got to be supported by the PGMOL with his mental health. I can imagine exactly what he’s going through at this present time.

“People could argue he’s bought it upon himself but at the same time we’ve got a duty of care with David, the PGMOL and the Premier League, a duty of care to help him get through this.

“The question to ask is does he deserve to keep his position as an elite referee? I’m not going to make any judgement on that.

“Everybody makes mistakes, I’d like to see him rehabilitated on situations and perhaps keep his job.

“Hopefully he learns from his mistakes but that’s not for me to decide. That’s down to the PGMOL and Premier League to carry out their investigation and come to a conclusion.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play