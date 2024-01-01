Ex-PFA chairman Nevin warns: Players' strike quite possible

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin can see a players' strike as a realistic prospect.

Nevin is a former PFA chairman and has reacted to calls from players about the potential of a strike over the football calendar.

Speaking to Jackpotjoy, Nevin said: “I can tell you it's not only realistic, but quite possible.

“I was once chairman of the PFA and we had a strike ballot.

“Do you know what the percentage vote was for us to go on strike? 99.2% for strike action. That's how strong the players are when they get together behind their union.

“If the union feels the players are getting mistreated and it's dangerous for them to play too many games, a strike could easily be called. I don’t think it would be based on club football, but certainly UEFA, as they are making all the competitions too long now. There’s the World Club Championship, the Nations League games, and now the increase in the size of the Champions League and Europa League as well.

“It's getting to the point of being stupid now. I think you will start to see players getting injured far more frequently.

“They never get time to rest between seasons as there are always internationals fixtures to play, but I will say that clubs don't help themselves by dragging players to Australia or America when they get a week off to play money spinning friendlies. You need to give your players a rest.

“Rodri has got a point, and he won’t get a lot of sympathy from his statement and neither will any other player who voices this opinion due to the amount of money they make. But to me, it doesn't matter if they get paid a hundred or a million pounds a week, players can't give any more than 100% because they are only human beings. Human beings do break from time to time, and we will see it more often with the increasing number of games.

“Players at the very top level are quite clearly breaking now and looking jaded. I’ll use a Euros example to back up my point. John McGinn is a great super energetic player, but he looked absolutely worn out playing for his country after such a long season, and that is the competition in front of the world you want to peak in as a player.

“The PFA and FIFPRO have got a great point. Do I think UEFA, FIFA or the FA will start listening? No, I don't.

“If they don't listen, the possibility of a strike or indeed a work to rule is completely possible. People say they've got too much to lose, they'll never do that. Right? I think they have even more power now because most of the top players have earned enough already, they don’t need to play another game in their life to be wealthy forever, so in reality they can afford to withdraw their labour if they feel they should.”